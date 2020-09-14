Delhi HC rejects RSSB chief Gurinder Dhillon's plea for exemption from ITR filing

The Delhi High Court has rejected an application filed by Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), seeking exemption on filing of income tax returns (ITR) and other financial documents.

The court, in its order dated September 11, said that the said documents "essential to enable the learned Joint Registrar/Court to determine the merit in the stand of the garnishees who are disputing their liability qua the JDs." The court further stated that it sees "no reason to exempt the applicants from filing copies of their income tax returns, bank statements, and the balance-sheets."

Dhillon had sought exemption from filing ITRs in the Delhi High Court, citing that it includes "personal information" and that it was not an "appropriate stage" to furnish such documents.

The court had earlier asked Dhillon and his family members to file ITRs following his denial of any liability towards RHC Holdings Pvt Ltd., promoted by Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

Dhillon, in an affidavit filed before the court, has stated that being individuals, he and his family do not "maintain balance sheet" thereby filing ITR would cause "severe prejudice" to them.

Although Dhillon had earlier acknowledged that he had done financial dealings with the Singh brothers by appending copies of bank statements, he however denied any liability towards RHC Holdings. Following the denial, the court had asked him and his family to file their ITRs, balance sheets, and bank statements.

Dhillon, in an affidavit filed on January 30, sought an exemption from filing ITRs for himself and his family- his wife-Shabnam Dhillon, his sons-Gurkirat, and Gurpreet, and his daughter-in-law, Nayantara Dhillon.

In an affidavit filed before the Delhi High court in November last year, Dhillon divulged details about the financial dealings between RHC Holdings and his family dating back to 2006.