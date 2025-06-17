DGCA meets Air India CEO after Ahmedabad crash, seeks tighter safety, operations protocols, say sources

Following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 on June 12, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held a high-level meeting with Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and senior executives from Air India and Air India Express. The meeting focused on reviewing the airline’s safety protocols, operational discipline, and passenger service mechanisms.

The regulator directed Air India to place greater emphasis on aircraft safety and timely maintenance, while also tightening flight operations and reducing departure delays. In light of repeated passenger grievances, the DGCA flagged poor crisis communication and inadequate handling of delays and disruptions, urging immediate improvements.

The DGCA asked the airline to ensure better coordination between flight and ground teams, especially during emergencies and unexpected halts. The regulator stressed the need for swift passenger updates, smoother rebooking options, and overall enhanced service standards to reduce inconvenience during operational snags.

This meeting comes in the wake of increasing public scrutiny after the AI 171 disaster. The DGCA has also asked for a comprehensive internal review by the airline and expects a detailed report on measures taken to prevent future incidents. The regulator will continue to monitor Air India’s operational compliance closely in the coming weeks.

Air India cancelled six international flights operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliners on Tuesday, as the airline undertook precautionary checks on the aircraft type amidst renewed global scrutiny over Boeing’s flagship wide-body jet.

The cancelled flights include AI 915 (Delhi–Dubai), AI 153 (Delhi–Vienna), AI 143 (Delhi–Paris), AI 159 (Ahmedabad–London), AI 133 (Bengaluru–London), and AI 170 (London–Amritsar). In a separate incident, flight AI 315 from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to return mid-air due to a technical glitch, while a San Francisco–Mumbai service reported a snag during a stopover in Kolkata.

Air India clarified that the cancellation of the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick service was not due to any mechanical issue but stemmed from aircraft unavailability triggered by airspace constraints and ongoing preventive inspections. The airline stressed that the decision was proactive and made out of an abundance of caution, rejecting claims of technical malfunction.

The developments come at a time when Boeing's 787 Dreamliner series is facing renewed regulatory attention globally.