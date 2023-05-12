DLF Q4 profit up 40% to Rs 569.6 crore; net profit in FY23 rises 36% to Rs 2,034 crore

Realty major DLF on Friday reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 569.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 on lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 405.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,575.70 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,652.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF's net profit increased 36 per cent to Rs 2,033.95 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,500.32 crore in the 2021-22.

Total income declined to Rs 6,012.14 crore in 2022-23 financial year from Rs 6,137.85 crore in the previous year.

DLF is India's largest real estate developers in terms of market capitalisation.