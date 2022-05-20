Domino's adds desi twist to pizza, launches Paratha pizza range

Domino’s Pizza, on Friday, announced its latest offering for its consumers across the country-- a paratha pizza. This latest innovation will be served across 1,500 stores, the company has said.

Desi twists of international cuisines have been a successful formula applied by many international food brands in India, and Domino's follows suit with the addition of this new paratha pizza.

This Indianisation of its menu by bringing a fusion of paratha and pizza, claims to give consumers the best of both worlds with a range of flavours. It has on its menu Cheese Paratha Pizza, Paneer Paratha Pizza, as well as Chicken Keema Paratha Pizza.

“At Domino’s, we focus on understanding our consumers and their evolving preferences. These insights helps us drive innovation in our menu and has made Domino’s the most preferred QSR brand amongst consumers. We hope that this launch will stimulate consumption and build excitement through flavours familiar to the Indian taste palate,” said Sandeep Anand, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, Domino’s Pizza.

The food brand aims to keep consumer-centricity at the centre of its business to provide the best food experience and become a brand synonymous with pizza in India. Over the years, Domino’s Pizza has introduced several innovative products like Cheesilicious and Chicken lovers’ pizza range to add to the delight of pizzas lovers across the country, it said.

"The goodness of Paratha and the Cheesiness of Pizza. Crafted for discerning Indian taste buds, the Corn and Cheese Paratha Pizza is a delicious fusion of corn stuffed paratha and cheesy pizza. The Paneer Paratha Pizza – an epic fusion of paratha and pizza with melting cheese and soft paneer stuffing – is sure to satisfy indulgent cravings. The Chicken Keema Paratha Pizza promises the goodness of cheesy pizza coming together with flavourful and meaty filling in an epic crossover," Domino's said.

The brand tries to stay connected with emerging consumer trends with a continued commitment to align with the taste preferences across age groups with newer menu offerings, it said.

The launch is supported by a 360-degree campaign which is live across multi-media channels, including TV, print and digital.