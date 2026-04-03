Dunkin' Donuts to close in India by 2026-end, here's why

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, India's leading quick service restaurant chain operator, has decided not to renew its franchise agreement with Dunkin' and will close down the American multinational coffee and doughnut company's stores in a phased manner. The Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement (MUDFA) between Jubilant FoodWorks and Dunkin' will expire on December 31, 2026, according to a regulatory filing.

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The board of Jubilant FoodWorks stated that it has decided on the "non-renewal of the development rights granted in MUDFA, entered into for development and operation of the Dunkin' brand in India, upon expiry of its current development term."

Jubilant FoodWorks will assess and carry out appropriate actions regarding its existing Dunkin' operations in India in a phased manner. This may include "rationalisation and/or cessation of certain operations and/or sale, transfer or disposal of assets and/or assignment or transfer of franchise rights," in consultation with Dunkin' brand owners.

These actions will be conducted strictly in accordance with the terms of the MUDFA, applicable laws, regulatory requirements, and contractual obligations, the company added.

Jubilant FoodWorks was incorporated in 1995 and currently operates over 3,500 stores across six markets, including India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

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The group manages a portfolio of global brands such as Domino's and Popeyes, as well as its own two brands: Hong's Kitchen and the CAFE brand COFFY in Turkey.

The decision to end Dunkin's operations in India marks a strategic shift for Jubilant FoodWorks, focusing on its core brands and markets.

This update follows the company's regulatory filing and official board decision, with further developments expected as the phased closure progresses.