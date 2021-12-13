E-commerce roll-up unicorn, Mensa Brands, acquires kids wear label, LilPicks

Mensa Brands, the e-commerce roll-up unicorn, has announced the acquisition of LilPicks, an emerging digital-first fashion brand in the kids wear segment. This acquisition is part of a series of brand takeovers by Mensa Brands to build upon its strategy of consolidation in the theme-commerce space which has seen aggressive growth since the pandemic onset.



LilPicks was founded in 2017, and has witnessed rapid growth over the last four years by offering trendy, quality, designer, and affordable clothing, and accessories for kids. Owing to its strong value proposition, LilPicks has successfully expanded its presence in overseas markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and other Asian countries, apart from retailing on leading Indian e-commerce platforms, such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, Nykaa, FirstCry and Ajio among others, as per an official handout.



“We are very excited to add LilPicks to our portfolio of breakout brands and work together to propel it to India’s top kids fashion brand. The kids wear segment is emerging with a lot of white spaces, giving us the perfect opportunity to grow the brand with the right product mix and distribution. We are highly impressed with Riya’s depth of knowledge of this category and her desire to provide the best customer experience," Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said.



LilPicks claims to offer a range of stylish and affordable kids’ apparel and accessories for various occasions like festivals, birthdays, and weddings, as well as a lot of trendy semi-formal, formal, Indian, western and Indo-western products. The enterprise was founded by Riya Gupta with a small seed fund after she noticed a stark shortage of designer kids wear and has today morphed into a leading brand in the kids wear segment online, growing exponentially at 3X of last year’s sales. LilPicks is a zero-discount brand, generating sales organically without heavy marketing spends, owing to its quality made-in-India products. So far, it has generated employment for over 200 people and served lakhs of customers.



With a strategic roadmap towards becoming India’s largest kids apparel brand, coupled with Mensa’s expertise, LilPicks is looking at achieving a gross turnover of Rs 500 crores within the next 4 years.



“Being part of Mensa Brands will help skyrocket Lilpicks’ journey. With Mensa’s team and their systematic approach to scaling, I believe we can realise the brand’s immense potential across domestic and international markets. We have set ourselves a target of achieving a Rs 500-crore turnover for LilPicks within the next 4 years, making it a mass premium kids wear brand, while also venturing into some interesting emerging categories," Riya Gupta, founder of LilPicks, said.

