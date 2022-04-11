Elon Musk to not join Twitter board: Parag Agrawal

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has decided to not join Twitter's board of directors. The development was confirmed by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in a tweet.

He wrote, "Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here."

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Agrawal said in the letter to his team that the he had many discussions with the board about Elon's joining, adding the entire Board was excited about collaborating and clearing about the risks.

The letter states, "We believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat."

Agrawal also said in the letter that Elon’s appointment was set to become effective from April 9 but Musk said that he will not be joining the board on the same day, adding that he believes this is for “the best”. The letter mentioned, “We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

He added that while there will be distractions, Twitter’s goals and priorities remain unchanged. “The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building,” Agrawal signed off.