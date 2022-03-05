Emami acquires 19% stake in nutrition company Tru Native F&B

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Emami on Saturday said it has acquired 19 per cent equity stake in nutrition company Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd.

However, the company didn't disclose the amount at which the stake was acquired.

Tru Nativ F&B is a D2C (direct-to-consumer) business and its products are sold through its website and other e-commerce portals under the brand 'TruNativ'. Tru Nativ F&B focuses on solving the nutritional problems of Indian households by bridging the gap in protein intake through it products and offerings, a joint release by the companies said.

Tru Nativ F&B aims to expand its footprint by selling through retail stores, supermarkets, among others.

Commenting on the acquisition, Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with TruNativ through an investment in equity stake. With health and wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the nutrition segment."

Also Read: Emami Q3: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 220 cr; announces Rs 162 cr-share buyback

Tru Native F&B founder Pranav Malhotra said that as consumers adopt a preventive approach, there has been a significant uptick in demand of protein, fibre, vitamins, among others, along with healthy food substitutes.

"TruNativ is poised to take benefit of this evolving opportunity through its innovative products delivered in convenient forms. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a partner, who not only has very deep industry experience, but also believes in our vision to make TruNativ a household brand," Malhotra added.

Last month, R S Agarwal and R S Goenka, the founders of Emami, had decided to step down from their executive positions while continuing on the board of the company. The company also promoted Mohan Goenka, eldest son of R S Goenka, and Harsha V Agarwal, younger son of R S Agarwal, as vice chairman-cum-whole time director and vice chairman-cum-managing director, respectively, from April 1, 2022.

Also Read: Emami rejigs board; founders RS Agarwal, RS Goenka make way for their sons