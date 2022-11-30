Esports start-up Gamerji raises $3 million funding for business expansion

Esports start-up Gamerji on Wednesday said that it has raised $3 million in a Pre-Series A round from its existing investors GVFL (formerly Gujarat Venture Finance Limited) and Unicorn India Ventures.

As per the company, the funds raised will be used for growing the platform in recently launched international markets within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region along with launch plans for Southeast Asia (SEA) starting with Indonesia and Philippines. The company also plans to use these funds towards developing tech solutions and Esports as a service (EaaS) to enhance the online gaming experience.

Soham Thacker, CEO and founder, Gamerji said, “Gaming landscape in India has changed drastically. The stakeholders and aspiring gamers are spending more time understanding the gaming industry. This has resulted in fast growth of the sector. Gamerji has had a head start and we have already launched in the Middle East. We are also in the process of rolling out in newer geographies and fresh infusion of capital will help us meet our growth targets ahead of timelines.”

Founded in 2019 by Soham Thacker, Ahmedabad based Gamerji aims to bridge the gap between amateur and professional gamers through their tournaments. The company allows gamers to compete, host matches, communicate and get recognised for their gaming skills. It has raised $5 million till date.

“Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries in India with mobile gaming dominating the sector, accounting for more than 90% of it. Together, we aim to help them expand their footprint and digital presence across the globe,” Kamal Bansal, managing director, GVFL, stated on the funding round.

The platform claims to currently serve over 4 million users and host more than 400 tournaments a day across 22 titles including BGMI, Free Fire Max, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash Royale, CS:GO, among others.

“Gamerji’s vision is to provide a credible platform for amateur gamers as they aspire to become pros in a large untapped market. Right from the start, Soham Thacker has worked towards this mission and we have seen the merits of it resulting in Unicorn India doing three rounds of funding in the company," Bhaskar Majumdar, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures, stated.

