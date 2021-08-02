Essar Oil UK appoints Deepak Maheshwari as CEO

The Board of Directors of Essar Oil UK (EOUK) announced on Monday that they have appointed Deepak Maheshwari as its Chief Executive Officer.

Maheshwari has more than 25 years' senior leadership experience, across the utilities, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Europe and Asia. He will lead an experienced management team and strengthen corporate governance within the ESG framework, according to EOUK.

Before joining EUOK, Maheshwari was CFO and Head of Strategy at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited. He was previously the CFO of Essar Energy Limited. Maheshwari joins EOUK, as the firm is accelerating its transition to a 'Low Carbon Energy Provider'.

The firm's Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is a strategically important national facility, which annually produces over 16% of the United Kingdom's road transport fuels.

As the new CEO, Maheshwari will work closely with the Board of Directors to deliver a number of strategic energy transition projects. These projects are aimed at making Stanlow a green refinery to meet the post-carbon needs of a progressive UK, noted the firm in a statement.

Amongst these is HyNet, a low carbon hydrogen energy and carbon capture project that is expected to transform the North West of England and North Wales into one of the world's first low carbon industrial clusters. This will be coupled with the building of a Biofuels business which will include production of both renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

EOUK Chairman Prashant Ruia said, "We are delighted to welcome Deepak to EOUK. His immense corporate experience will prove invaluable during such an important period of growth for the company, which is aiming to be a leading player in the transition towards a sustainable society by delivering cleaner energy solutions."



Maheshwari said the UK's green economy continues to develop and flourish and the Board and he could work hard to ensure EOUK sits at the fulcrum of the UK's sustainable, low carbon future.

