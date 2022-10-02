Exclusive: India's average data consumption to reach up to 50GB by 2027, says Nunzio Mirtillo of Ericsson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G services in India yesterday, which will benefit both enterprises and individuals. Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, said that India, being the second largest mobile internet base market, will see exponential growth in the consumption of data and subscribers.

Mirtillo, in an exclusive conversation with Business Today, said, "Currently, you have an average consumption of 20 GB per month a bit more than that. It is expected that on an average consumption will go up to 50 GB per month by 2027."

Head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Mirtillo expects with this kind of traffic demand, the subscribers of broadband will also increase massively.

"With that kind of traffic demand, the subscribers of broadband will also increase from 800 million to 1.2 billion and out of which 500 million will be of 5G, the demand will increase because of subscribers and because of usage, " he added. "Without 5G you can't cope with that big increase," Mirtillo explained.

According to him, the release of spectrum has just come perfectly on time and people and the government in India are ready to adopt 5G in India which is very much needed.

He believes that the rollout of 5G will give a final push to India and will help in bridging the digital divide. "Via doing this you will remove financial and social divide. It will give a push to start-ups to build use case and export them all over the world and will Make in India better and advance," South Asia Ericsson head said.

Explaining the importance of the Indian market for Ericsson, Mirtillo said, "India in a way for us is a very strategic market. India is very big country because of huge volumes and because India is at the forefront of innovation. It's a place where you need latest cutting-edge technology. And it is fantastic place for Ericsson as it will allow Ericsson to stay on the edge of Innovation."

He also said that to be competitive in India means to be competitive in the rest of the world.

"We are investing in India because of competence and because of the demographic dividend we have 22,000 employees in India who are not working for India, in fact, helping the rest of the world, " Mirtillo said.

Calling Ericsson a real actor of ‘Make In India’, he said "We have our factory in India. And basically, we produce 90-100 per cent of our technology in India so we are real actor of make in India in India."