Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tears into Trump administration; calls US response to coronavirus 'disappointing'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticised the Trump administration over their response to the coronavirus crisis and said that he was disappointed with the government for undermining advice from scientists on public health measures such as wearing face-masks in public places. He also highlighted that there was inadequate testing.

In an interview with the US' top infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, Zuckerberg said, "It's really disappointing that we don't have adequate testing, that the credibility of top scientists and the CDC are being questioned." Zuckerberg and Dr Fauci were speaking live on the Facebook CEO's page.

Not only this, Zuckerberg also kickstarted the live Q&A by pointing out the Trump administration's regular downplaying of the coronavirus threat over the past four months and praising his administration's efforts to control the contagion.

Zuckerberg said, "While every other developed country in the world, or almost every other country has had a relatively smaller number of new infections, we now face a record number of new infections everyday." He also highlighted the fact that although many other countries have worked hard to contain the deadly disease, the coronavirus trajectory in the United States is clearly off the charts and "this government and our administration have been considerably less effective at handling this."

Dr Fauci also talked about how many US states had rushed too quickly to reopen without having adequate safety measures in place, which led to the more fatal resurgence in states across the US.

The techpreneur has been doing a series of interviews with scientists and health experts in order to provide verifiable information to users on Facebook.

