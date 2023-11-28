Faridabad-based Netweb Technologies partners with NVIDIA to produce server designs

Faridabad-based Indian OEM in high-end computing, Netweb Technologies announced that it is now a manufacturing partner with NVIDIA, a global leader in AI computing and involved in making advancements in robotics and gaming as well. The partnership is for NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip server designs.

The company said that it will build and produce more than 10 server variations under its AI systems range, called Tyrone, that is utilised for a wide range of AI and high-performance computing and supercomputing applications.

Netweb’s AI systems, based on modular reference design NVIDIA MGX, will target complex workloads of HPC, data science, large language models, edge computing, enterprise AI, and design and simulation.The product range will also support handling a wide range of workloads such as AI training, inference, and 5G on a single system, the company added.

Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director of Netweb said, “India possesses the immense skill, requirement, and appetite to capitalize on AI and its growth. The success of generative AI and other related technology is directly correlated to the backend infrastructure and capabilities, so I believe India’s story on generative AI has only just begun,” further commending NVIDIA’s initiative of Make-in-India to support the PMO vision. Lodha said that this will bring locally manufactured cutting-edge technologies at par with global standards.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for South Asia at NVIDIA, said, “With artificial intelligence touching almost all businesses and industry verticals, building the right AI infrastructure at the right cost is one of enterprises’ greatest challenges. Netweb’s Tyrone AI systems based on NVIDIA MGX will help tackle these challenges and give flexibility to enterprises for a variety of applications, including generative AI, speech analytics, text analytics, automation and more.”

The company said that the collaboration with NVIDIA will bring out the immense potential of AI in India and APAC. The local manufacturing of systems will build a local ecosystem to better address the demands around AI and computing applications of both government and private enterprises.

Netweb’s AI system based on NVIDIA MGX architecture allows different configurations of GPUs, CPUs, and DPUs to accelerate diverse enterprise data center workloads, it said.

