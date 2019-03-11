Former Infosys CFO Rajiv Bansal to join IT services firm DXC Technology

US-based IT services firm DXC Technology has appointed former Infosys chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal as senior VP and head of finance, Americas.

Last year, Rajiv Bansal won long-standing arbitration case against Infosys that allowed him to claim the entire Rs 17.38 crore of severance pay that was granted to him when he quit the company.

Infosys, during the tenure of former CEO Vishal Sikka, had agreed to pay Bansal a severance package of Rs 17.38 crore, or 24 months of salary, at the time of his exit in December 2015. But, in April 2017, the company had suspended payments after handing out Rs 5 crore of the promised amount after the "excessive" contract became a bone of contention in the governance battle that Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy waged against the company's board.

Bansal, a chartered accountant and cost accountant by profession, also served as the CFO of online transportation app Ola. He spent about 16 years in Infosys and held key positions as CFO and advisor to the CEO and board. After leaving Infosys in October 2015, he joined Ola and quit just over a year later. Before joining Infosys, Bansal has worked in different capacities at Tata Technologies, Cable & Wireless, and ABB.

One of the highest paid executives in Infosys, Bansal took home a package of $770,858 for the year ended March 2015.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed DXC Technology is an end-to-end IT services company formed after the merger of CSC (Computer Sciences Corporation) with the services business of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) in 2016.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar