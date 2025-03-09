From Banaskantha to boardrooms: Gautam Adani’s pledge for women’s empowerment

On International Women’s Day, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani reaffirmed his commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, sharing a deeply personal message about the strong women who shaped his life.

Adani, who credits his mother, wife Priti Adani, and granddaughters for inspiring his vision, reflected on his journey toward fostering an inclusive world. He emphasized that gender equality is not just a corporate goal but a personal mission—one that became even more urgent with the birth of his granddaughters.

In a heartfelt social media post, Adani recalled the moment he held his first granddaughter’s hand, making a silent promise to ensure a future where she would face no limits on her aspirations.

"A decade ago, as I cradled my first granddaughter’s delicate fingers, I made a silent vow: to help build a world where her aspirations would know no bounds, where her voice would resonate with the same respect as any man’s, and where her worth would be measured solely by her character and contributions."

With three granddaughters today, this promise has only grown stronger. He acknowledged that while progress has been made, women continue to face barriers in leadership and opportunities.

"Yet, beneath that pride is a quiet impatience. Because despite how far we have come, my granddaughters may still enter boardrooms where they are the only women at the table. They may still have to fight harder, speak louder, and prove themselves twice over to receive the recognition they deserve."

Adani recalled visiting one of Adani Group’s ports and noticing the absence of women in operational and leadership roles. This realization led to policy changes within the company, pushing for greater inclusion and mentorship opportunities for women.

"Several years ago, during a visit to one of our port projects, I noticed the absence of women in operational and leadership roles. It was not due to a lack of capability but rather the absence of pathways for them into these traditionally male-dominated fields. This realization sparked a personal commitment to change."

Adani highlighted key initiatives by the Adani Foundation, including the Butterfly Effect framework, which supports women at different life stages, and the Lakhpati Didis program, which has helped over 1,000 women achieve financial independence.

"Moreover, our ‘Lakhpati Didis’ initiative celebrates over 1,000 women who have achieved financial independence through enhanced entrepreneurial skills."

Concluding his message, Adani urged men in leadership positions to view gender equality as a shared responsibility and accelerate action to create a world where women thrive as equals.

"The talents, insights, and leadership of women are invaluable resources we cannot afford to squander."

Directly addressing his granddaughters, he left them with a powerful message of hope and determination:

"The world you inherit should be one where your brilliance is met with open doors, not glass ceilings. Where your ambitions are never questioned, only encouraged. Where your voice is not just heard, but sought after. I vow to keep pushing, to keep breaking barriers, until that world is not just a vision but a reality."