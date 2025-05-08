From Mr India to machine vision: This is Indian filmmaker will guide Studio Blo’s AI film ethics

Bringing cinema and technology together, Studio Blo has appointed veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the Chairperson of its newly established Board of AI Ethics & Creative Stewardship. The announcement, made on May 6, 2025, signals the studio’s ambition to lead the future of AI-driven storytelling with both innovation and accountability.

With this appointment, Kapur will steer the studio’s efforts to harness artificial intelligence responsibly, while reimagining how stories are created and experienced across media platforms.

Shekhar Kapur to guide Studio Blo’s AI-powered cinematic vision

Commenting on his new role, Kapur said, “AI is not here to replicate the past—it’s here to create entirely new forms of cinematic expression. I believe AI films will soon stand as a genre of their own, unbound by traditional definitions of cinema. Studio Blo is doing some of the most cutting-edge work I’ve seen globally, and I’m excited to shape a future where imagination is limitless, and technology is the brush.”

Studio Blo, known for blending traditional filmmaking craft with next-gen AI tools, has collaborated with Warner Music, YRF Films, Dentsu, Nykaa, and major global agencies. Its team comprises award-winning creatives from top global studios like DNeg and MPC.

A cinematic legend meets a next-gen studio

Kapur, honoured recently with the Padma Bhushan, is celebrated for iconic works such as Elizabeth, Bandit Queen, and Mr. India. With accolades including a BAFTA Award, National Film Award, and a Golden Globe nomination, his reputation for emotional storytelling and cinematic daring makes him a natural ally in Studio Blo’s disruptive journey.

Dipankar Mukherjee, Co-Founder and CEO of Studio Blo, said, "Shekhar Kapur’s association with Studio Blo is both an honour and a powerful validation of our vision to disrupt content production and filmmaking through AI. His mentorship will not only guide our global expansion but also help us invent a bold new grammar of storytelling, one where AI becomes a co-creator of cinematic experiences rather than just a tool.”