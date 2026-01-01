From overseeing 2024's largest IPO to CEO: Tarun Garg becomes first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg has officially taken charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), becoming the first Indian to head the company in its 29-year history. The appointment underscores Hyundai Motor Group’s confidence in India’s growing strategic importance and the country’s automotive market.

Speaking about his new role, Mr Garg said India’s automotive industry is “at an exciting inflection point, driven by innovation, sustainability and evolving customer aspirations.”

Calling it “an extraordinary honour to lead Hyundai Motor India at this defining moment in our three-decade-long journey,” he outlined his vision to build on the company’s strong foundation while accelerating HMIL’s transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership and enhanced customer delight.

Mr Garg emphasised that Hyundai will continue to reinforce its commitment to ‘Make in India’ and position HMIL as “a global hub for exports.” He also noted that, aligned with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ the company aims to create “meaningful mobility solutions that not only empower people but also connect communities and enrich lives.”

Under his leadership, HMIL will sharpen its focus on modern mobility and customer-centric solutions. This includes accelerating the rollout of electric and hybrid vehicles, expanding connected technologies and driving innovation, while managing a ₹45,000 crore investment plan through FY2030. Mr Garg also plans to prioritise employee development, strengthen dealer and supplier networks, and ensure seamless customer experiences.

Mr Garg brings extensive experience to the role. He previously headed Sales, Service and Marketing at HMIL and served as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, he played a key role in delivering record sales, strong profitability, and healthy EBITDA margins, and oversaw the largest IPO in the history of Indian equity markets in 2024.

Known for his people-first leadership style, Mr Garg has championed initiatives such as “Samarth by Hyundai,” which promotes awareness and accessibility for people with disabilities in India. Before joining HMIL, he held senior roles at Maruti Suzuki India Limited across marketing, logistics, and parts and accessories. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi Technological University and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.

With Tarun Garg at the helm, Hyundai Motor India is entering a new phase of growth and innovation, aiming to set fresh benchmarks in customer focus, value creation, and technological leadership in India’s automotive sector.