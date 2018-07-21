FSSAI orders Swiggy, Zomato to delist non-licensed food operators

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday directed 10 online services such as Swiggy and Zomato to delist non-licensed operators following a number of consumer complaints over substandard food being delivered through e-commerce platforms.

Swiggy, UberEats, Zomato, Box8, Fasoos, FoodCloud, Foodmongo, Foodpanda, JusFood and LimeTray have been told to delist restaurants/hotels without FSSAI licence as there were complaints of such entities being listed and allowed to sell their food through e-commerce food service platforms, the food regulator said.

FSSAI noted that these services were not complying with guidelines issued over the matter.

In February this year, FSSAI had operationalised guidelines for e-Commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs). As per the guidelines, the listed FBOs on e-commerce platforms need to display their licence numbers. It also mandated an agreement between the e-commerce platforms and FBOs to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations.

The regulator, in its direction to e-commerce food service platforms, has also asked them to submit an 'action taken' report along with details of FBOs listed on their platforms by 31st July 2018.

FSSAI has also directed the e-commerce platforms to furnish their FSSAI license, agreement signed with FBOs and their internal checks to ensure that their FBOs hold valid FSSAI licences.

The new move to increase food safety will be welcomed by consumers, the regulator said, adding that online food platforms need to work harder to ensure compliance