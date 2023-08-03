Generative AI and cloud have created gaps in cyber security: Wipro report

Indian IT company Wipro released its State of Cybersecurity Report which highlighted that generative AI and cloud have created gaps in cyber security and are posing big challenges for Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) across global corporations.

Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity and Risk Services (CRS) at Wipro said, “CISOs are facing unprecedented disruptive changes across the cybersecurity landscape. Just as the cloud adoption journey is starting to mature, the new frontier of generative AI has data flowing faster in an environment without boundaries or developed controls. Wipro is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate this new frontier.”

The State of Cybersecurity Report included responses from the security leadership of 345 organisations across US, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa regions. These respondednts were quizzed over trends, governance, security practices, collaboration and best practices when it comes to cyber security.

Moreover, the Wipro analysis of nation-state attacks is based on 1,110+ attack data points gathered by the Council on Foreign Relations. Insights on breach notification and global data-transfer laws are based on data aggregated from multiple laws and government websites regarding regulations in 23 countries. The research also analyzes more than 24,900 global patent filings across 21 countries.

As per the report, cybercrimes have increased amid geo-political tensions and economic slowdown across the world. Josey George, the editor of the report and General Manager- Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions at Wipro noted that organizations need to identify their cyber security concerns first to be able to create solutions for the same.

He said, “Political and economic uncertainties, coupled with the rise of sophisticated new technologies, including generative AI and machine learning, is creating a widening cyber resiliency gap within many enterprises.”

“The insights and recommendations in the SOCR will help organizations identify security, risk and compliance concerns and provide a path to achieving more resilient operations that can support strategic, business-aligned objectives,” the cybersecurity report’s editor added.

The State of Cybersecurity Report’s findings are summarised under the following headers– Cyber-attacks, breaches and law/ enterprise cyber capabilities/ collaboration/ and Future of cybersecurity.