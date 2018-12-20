Genpact executive commits suicide over allegations of sexual harassment; leaves note claiming 'innocence'

A 35-year-old vice president at multinational firm Genpact committed suicide at his Noida residence on Tuesday. Swaroop Raj was facing sexual harassment charges by two employees at the firm. His services had been suspended since allegations were being probed by the firm.

The senior executive's body was found by his wife Kriti at Noida's Paramount Society after she returned home and informed the police. Kirti who is also an employee of Genpact married Swaroop two years ago.

The police found a suicide note at his residence that he wrote to Kriti. Swaroop wrote a note over the allegations of sexual harassment against him, saying his wife will now be less respected and he will not be able to take it.

His suicide note read:

Hi Kriti,

Today I want to let you know how much I love you. I have an allegation by two of the employees f sexual harassment and trust me I did not do anything. I know the world will understand it but you and our families should trust me. The allegations are baseless. But the entire Genpact will know about it, hence I do not have the courage to face anyone.

I want you to be strong and live life with whole respect as your husband has not done anything.

With Love,

Swaroop

I am going as everyone will look at me with that eye even if I come clean."

The police said his body has been sent for post-mortem and family has not blamed anyone for the incident.

Swaroop was facing psychological pressure after his suspension from the company till the probe against him was completed. "We are in receipt of an alleged complaint of sexual harassment against you from two female employees. You are hereby suspended pending investigation while the company investigates the said matter.

During the said period, you will not be required to report for duty and not expected to work from home. However, you can't join any other employment as all other terms of employment shall continue to strictly apply to you," a suspension letter issued to Swaroop read.

Meanwhile, Genpact, in a response, has refused to share any details regarding the case saying its foremost priority, at this stage, is to protect the privacy of the deceased employee. However, the company maintained there were "serious allegations of sexual harassment" against the executive, which were to be duly investigated by the company's internal complaints committee.

"To have a fair, uninfluenced inquiry, he was placed under temporary suspension pending the closure of the inquiry in line with legal requirement and company policy so that ICC could carry out a reasonable investigation into the allegations received from two female employees," the company said in a statement.

