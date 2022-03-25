Global accelerator Y Combinator invests in Indian healthcare start-up Janani 

Healthcare start-up Janani has raised $2.2 million in growth capital from a group of investors including global accelerator Y Combinator, Olive Tree Capital and Good Water Capital.

The Indian start-up is part of Y Combinator’s current Winter batch (W22) and is also a part of the cohort that will be presenting in the accelerator’s upcoming demo day on March 29 & 30.

Apart from Y Combinator, entities like Soma Capital, Brightlane VC, NB Ventures and some prominent angel investors like D S Brar, Chairman GVK life science & former President of Ranbaxy; and Avendus Capital’s founder Gaurav Deepak, also invested in the healthcare venture.

Last year, Janani had raised a seed round of around $1.5 million that was led by Venture Catalysts, Inflection Point Ventures, and Apollo Hospitals.

Founded in October 2020 by Nilay Mehrotra and Raj Garg, Janani aims to make the process easier for infertility treatment and assisted fertilisation while also making it affordable for the masses.

It plans to use the funds to build its technology stack, initiate full-fledged operations across major cities in the country and ramp up its brand building and marketing activities.

“Infertility and sexual disorder are a growing problem in India, and in the name of solution what is available is just a few brands who sell generic drugs and pills,” said Mehrotra.

“At Janani, we get to the root cause of the problem through our proprietary diagnostic and treatment plans created with the help of expert doctors, and this round of funding validates the market’s need for an innovative product,” he added.

The company offers teleconsultations, at-home diagnostics, and nutraceuticals along with specially curated programs for different lifestyle related health issues. Further, it also has an end-to-end solution for sperm health, female fertility, PCOD/PCOS, irregular periods, period pain, and low libido and erectile dysfunction for men.

“Janani understands that lifestyle disorders can be caused by multiple factors and supports customers with a wellness buddy, nutritionist, mental health counsellor, and custom yoga videos in their specially curated programs,” said Nichola Eliovits, Managing Partner, Olive Tree Capital while adding that sexual wellness is a $22 billion market in India.

