Globe Teleservices invests in SaaS company EYWAMEDIA

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd (GTS), a telecom solution company focused in international voice, messaging, and managed-services has announced an investment in EYWAMEDIA, a CX-focused SaaS company. With this, GTS is now part of EYWAMEDIA along with investors like Ventures Angel Network, Wintech Ventures and Kyron Accelerator, the company said in a statement.



EYWAMEDIA, an independent leader in O2O Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, enables enterprises to engage their most potential and loyal customers, matching their products with their customer's preferences based on offline-online data points.



Ashutosh Agrawal, MD, Globe Teleservices said, "EYWAMEDIA provides insights into customers behaviour by analysing a multitude of data points (first party and third party) to predict and influence their preferences. This immensely helps to deliver value to both customers and enterprises that wish to build lasting relationships with them."



Ramasubramaniya Raja, Cofounder & CEO, EYWAMEDIA said, "We are elated to join hands in this riveting space of O2O customer experience and expand it to the Telco sector as well."

Anshuman Chaudhary, Cofounder & CBO, EYWAMEDIA said, "We at EYWAMEDIA during our 6+ years of evolution, have been able to crack the code of understanding consumer journeys across offline and online touchpoints, personalise communications throughout multiple channels and build meaningful continuing conversations between ventures and their customers."



Abhijeet Kumar, Ventures and Winston Ling, Wintech Ventures., said, "As the world gets further connected through multiple devices, the ability to analyse data in real time and give actionable intelligence to SMB and enterprises becomes super critical!"

