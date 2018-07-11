GMR Group gets awarded for campaign to reopen Delhi Airport's Terminal 2

Infrastructure major GMR Group's corporate communications team has bagged the Gold prize at the US-based 7th Annual PR World Awards for its PR campaign on the 'Reopening of Terminal 2 (T2) of Delhi Airport'. It won the award under PR Achievement of the Year category.

GMR said the re-opening of Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport was a highly challenging communication project as it required integration of several stakeholders including airlines, security agencies, ministry, regulator and flyers among others.

Commenting on the achievement, GMR Group Spokesperson said, "It was not an easy task for GMR Group's communications team to come up with a positive and effective PR campaign on T2 reopening amid chaos and confusion. I would like to thank the team successfully executing positive 360 degree PR campaign over two-months. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) will continue to enhance passengers experience by providing unique services every time they visit the airport."

GMR is the only Indian infrastructure conglomerate to achieve this feat.

"The much-needed shifting of partial operations to T2 by three low cost carriers - IndoGo, SpiceJet and GoAir - was getting delayed causing inconvenience to the airport operator, passengers as the T-1D was functioning beyond capacity. Even the proposed and much needed expansion works to double the capacity of Terminal 1 to 40 million was facing the challenges," the company said.

During the campaign, the GMR Group Corporate Communications team devised an integrated communication strategy to showcase the short-term and long-term benefit of Terminal 2. It emphasised on the need for partial shifting of operations of the low cost carriers from over-saturated Terminal 1 to refurbished Terminal 2.

One of the objectives of the communication was to proactively address all the concerns of the flyers such as how to catch connecting flights, commuting arrangements, landing at the right terminal etc.

Social media campaigns with #T2Reopens and #WelcomeToT2 contest were initiated to engage flyers on Facebook and Twitter. Content in the form of teasers showing progress of work at T2 was also shared, it said.