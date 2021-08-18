Goodyear Ventures invests in EV charging company AmpUp

Goodyear Ventures, venture capital arm of one of world’s largest tyre companies, Goodyear, has invested in electric vehicle charging company AmpUp. The EV charging company will provide the tyre company insights on the latest electrification trends.

Abhijit Ganguly, Managing Director of Goodyear Ventures said, "Goodyear is interested in enabling the future of mobility, including within the EV sector. AmpUp will provide us with valuable insights on the latest electrification trends and bring their solutions to our fleet customers who are considering electrification."

AmpUp supports the EV driving community through their charging network and software solutions. It has operations across North America and aims to make charging accessible and seamless for every EV driver.

Thomas Sun, CEO and Co-founder of AmpUp said that Goodyear’s commitment to innovation and electric mobility will be crucial for the wide-scale adoption of EVs.

AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. With headquarters in Cupertino, AmpUp operates in all 50 states of the US as well as Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Goodyear Ventures partners with and invests in seed-to-growth-stage startups in emerging mobility technology, including EV mobility and infrastructure. Goodyear has 72,000 employees and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries.

Goodyear also has investments in on-demand electric vehicles provider Envoy, Starship Technologies that is revolutionising deliveries with autonomous robots, and autonomous driving technology company TuSimple.

