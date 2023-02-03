Govt agrees to convert Vodafone Idea's interest dues into equity at Rs 10 per share

Government on Friday agreed to convert Vodafone Idea's interest dues into equity, said the telecom firm in a stock exchange filing. Vodafone Idea on Friday said that government directed it to issue shares worth Rs 16,133.1 crore at an issue price of Rs 10 per share.

Last year, the telecom department had computed the net present value (NPV) on the interest on spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) on deferred statutory dues at Rs 16,133.1 crore.

The company had earlier calculated that at Rs 16,000 crore, which, on conversion, would have given the government a 35.8% stake in the telco.

"It is hereby informed that Ministry of Communications, Government of India has, in line with the Reforms and Support Package for Telecom Sector communicated earlier and the conversion option exercised by the Company as provided for therein, passed an order today i.e. 3 February, 2023 under section 62(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, directing the Company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India," said Vodafone Idea in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each.