Green energy push: Adani Total Gas commissions India’s biggest hydrogen blending in natural gas project

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the group's city gas joint venture with French energy giant Total Energies, has started blending green hydrogen in natural gas that is supplied to households for cooking in parts of Ahmedabad.

The move is expected to cut emissions and help the country meet its net-zero targets.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has started blending 2.2-2.3 percent of green hydrogen in piped natural gas supplies in Shantigram in Ahmedabad, the firm said in a post on LinkedIn.

“This achievement marks a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and transitioning to cleaner energy solutions. By blending hydrogen with natural gas, we are lowering greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy security, and supporting sustainable development,” the company said in its post.

The project will provide uninterrupted hydrogen-blended natural gas to 4,000 domestic and commercial consumers.

Hydrogen is injected into natural gas pipelines, and the resulting blends are used to generate heat and power with lower emissions than using natural gas alone.

“It reaffirms our commitment to sustainability. It paves the way for a cleaner, greener future, ensuring cleaner and healthier air for everyone, the firm added.

The firm will slowly increase the green hydrogen blend in natural gas to 5 percent and ultimately to 8 percent and widen supplies beyond Shantigram to other parts of Ahmedabad and eventually across other areas where it holds a city gas license.

Presently, state-owned power generator NTPC supplies green hydrogen blended natural gas to households in Kawas in Surat district, Gujarat.

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is also doing a small pilot in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to supply CNG that has been doped with grey hydrogen.

While green hydrogen with nil carbon emissions is being talked about as the future fuel, its tendency to corrode pipelines and equipment limits its usage. Tests have established that up to 10 percent hydrogen can be blended in natural gas without any impact on pipelines or equipment.

A higher blend of up to 30 percent is possible with a change in material grade and wall thickness of pipelines and equipment.

Hydrogen energy is a key component of the global energy transition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change. However, its high cost of production remains a challenge.

(With inputs from PTI)