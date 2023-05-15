Gurvinder Sahni joins Persistent Systems as Chief Marketing Officer

Gurvinder Sahni has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer of IT firm Persistent Systems Ltd, the company said on Monday. "He will be responsible for leading and setting the strategic vision for Persistent’s global marketing team," said the IT firm in a stock exchange filing.

Sahni joins the Pune-based IT firm after a stint of 20 years at Wipro Ltd, where he oversaw various leadership roles, including Chief of Staff for the Chairman’s office, Strategic Advisor to the Chief Growth Office and Chief Marketing Officer.

On his appointment, Sahni said: “I am truly honoured to join this exceptional team as the Chief Marketing Officer. As someone who is passionate about achieving excellence in marketing, I look forward to leveraging my experience and diverse skill set to drive growth and enhance the brand value.”

“Together with the team, I am committed to delivering exceptional results and creating lasting value for our clients, team members, and stakeholders,” he added.

Gurvinder has several certifications including, Black Belt Leadership and Green Belt Six Sigma and is ranked as one of the top 15 marketers on Twitter by Bloggers Alliance. "He brings a passion for results-driven marketing, collaboration, client-centricity and influencer marketing. Gurvinder will be a member of Persistent’s executive leadership team and is based out of New Jersey, USA," said the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gurvinder to the Persistent team as we continue our accelerated growth journey,” company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra said.

“With our recent announcement of $1 billion in annual revenue, it’s clear that our mission to help clients achieve sustainable growth through Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernisation is resonating across industries. As we focus on our next phase of growth, Gurvinder’s extensive marketing experience and transformation expertise will allow us to expand our dominant market position and reach new clients around the world,” Kalra added.

At 1400 hours on Monday, Persistent Systems stock was trading 0.76% higher at Rs 4,688.