HCLTech extends collaboration with Microsoft; will build high-performance computing capabilities and advanced lab 

Indian IT services company HCLTech has expanded its collaboration with tech giant Microsoft to provide high-performance computing (HPC) solutions for clients in various industries, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

Ajit Moodliar, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Microsoft Ecosystem Business Unit at HCLTech, said, ""We are glad to be working with Microsoft to bring HPC solutions to our customers. By combining Microsoft’s expertise with HCLTech’s CloudSMART, we will offer customers a powerful combination of advanced engineering services and cloud technologies to help them manage complex hybrid infrastructure.”

The IT major noted in its release that clients will benefit from HCLTech's extended suite of services in advanced engineering services and Microsoft's Azure cloud HPC technologies. The collaboration will focus on providing clients access to HPC resources, including core infrastructure, advanced analytics, machine learning and simulations, enabling them to make better-informed decisions, optimize operations and drive innovation.

Nidhi Chappell, GM- Azure HPC AI at Microsoft highlighted, "High-performance computing is widely used in many industries and is becoming increasingly important as organizations look to gain insights from vast amounts of data and drive innovation to become more efficient. Adoption of HPC on Microsoft Azure is growing due to the flexibility, scalability and breadth of options we provide. We are pleased to be working with HCLTech to help customers take advantage of the power of the Azure HPC to drive their digital transformations.”

Furthermore, it is worth noting that HCLTech and Microsoft's collaboration incubates early-stage research and development initiatives to progress opportunities toward HPC solutions for customers in various industries. HCLTech plans to train 3,000 professionals over three years and create a dedicated lab-cum-center of excellence (CoE) with Microsoft.

The collaboration will include the development of new solutions that will help customers to leverage existing infrastructure investments while gaining the flexibility of cloud-based services, enabling scalability, security and agility.