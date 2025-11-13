Hero MotoCorp has reported a 23% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,309 crore for the second quarter of the financial year ended September 30, 2025. This growth is attributed to strong sales performance. In the same period last year, the two-wheeler giant posted a net profit of Rs 1,064 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose significantly, reaching Rs 12,218 crore, compared to Rs 10,483 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Sales volume saw a notable increase, with 16.91 lakh units sold in Q2 FY26, up from 15.2 lakh units in the year-ago period.

The company has also announced that its board has approved an additional investment of up to Rs 170 crore to set up the Global Parts Center 2.0 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The center is expected to begin commercial operations in FY 2027-28.

Hero MotoCorp’s Chief Financial Officer, Vivek Anand, attributed the company's strong performance to the simplification of India’s indirect tax structure through the GST reforms. This has boosted consumer sentiment and contributed to the overall strong market performance in the auto industry.

Anand added that the industry witnessed broad-based growth in Q2 FY26, further supported by positive festive sentiment. The company’s growth was bolstered by new product launches, an expanding product portfolio, and customer-focused marketing campaigns.

The company’s emerging mobility business, 'VIDA,' outperformed industry growth and contributed positively to the overall performance. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp exceeded market expectations in its global operations.

Looking ahead, Hero MotoCorp expects the growth momentum to continue, supported by the ongoing benefits of GST reforms, favorable macroeconomic factors, and a robust product lineup. The company remains committed to long-term growth and plans to continue investing strategically in technology, global markets, and product innovation to create sustained value for its shareholders.