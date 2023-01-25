Hindustan Antibiotics to procure rapid antigen kits from LordsMed; to supply to govt centres in India

Public sector drug manufacturer Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) has collaborated with LordsMed, the global healthcare arm of the diversified business group-- Lords Mark Industries, for procuring range of rapid antigen test kits at subsidized rates for distribution in the government healthcare centres across India.

HAL will procure these kits at 10 per cent less than the average market rates. Ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 450, the kits can be used to detect malaria, cardiovascular disease, hepatitis C virus (HCV), HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), dengue, typhoid, COVID, chikungunya, ovulation, and pregnancy.

LordsMed has recently received Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approval to manufacture rapid antigen test kits, which the company claims to be 98 per cent accurate in results at its Vasai facility, near Mumbai, Maharashtra.

While the government centres will have an access to the quality kits manufactured after due approval from the ICMR, LordsMed is charting out major plans for broadening its distribution network.

LordsMed's said that this collaboration is a step towards its goal of facilitating early-stage healthcare intervention and generating Rs 75 crore in revenue in six months.

LordsMed has deployed German technologies to manufacture this extensive range of rapid test kits. LordsMed has developed a robust R&D team comprised of experienced microbiologists and doctors and has emerged as the only IVD kit manufacturing company in India, working to roll out saliva-based diagnostic solutions for a range of diseases, the company said in a statement adding that it has successfully carried out trials of its saliva-based diagnostics kits for diabetes and liver diseases.

“The distribution partnership with HAL will help us reach out to all parts of the country cities including metros, Tier -1, 2 and 3 cities and rural areas with our affordable and advanced rapid antigen test kits,” Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Lord’s Mark Industries, said.

“As the countries across the world are strengthening their preparedness to prevent another pandemic wave, the covid rapid antigen test kit will emerge as a critical tool to curb the pandemic impact in India,” Upadhyay said.

LordsMed said that it is working towards capturing the global and domestic demand spectrum while adhering to the stringent quality and regulatory compliance.

Foreseeing the emergence of saliva as a non-invasive diagnostic method, LordsMed’s R&D team has been focussing on developing saliva-based diagnostics solutions for a range of diseases.

LordsMed has plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Gujarat by 2023 and another facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, by 2024 to further boost its manufacturing capabilities and serve the growing market demand. The company also has plans to expand its exports to all countries in Africa and Europe.