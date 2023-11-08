IBM, AWS join hands to launch Generative AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru

IT major IBM and Amazon Web Services announced an expansion of their services to facilitate mutual clients operations and derive value from generative artificial intelligence (AI). As part of this, IBM launched the Innovation Lab, in collaboration with AWS, at the IBM Client Experience Center in Bengaluru.

Anuj Malhotra, Vice President and Senior Partner, Growth Platforms, IBM India, said, “With the IBM Innovation Lab being launched in collaboration with AWS in India, our objective is to showcase the full potential of the joint value proposition that IBM and AWS offer to our clients from across the world. Clients can now experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies including generative AI in our lab, before actually implementing and scaling solutions on AWS.”

The company announced in a release that the lab is a first of its kind for the IBM-AWS collaboration and is open to clients from around the world to explore joint solutions, test prototypes and proofs of value that aim to help accelerate innovation across industries. The target industries for this collaboration are Banking and Financial Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Transportation, and Healthcare, among others.

Vaishali Kasture, Director and Country Leader, Commercial Sales, AWS India and South Asia said, “By combining the AI and data analytics expertise of IBM and AWS’s broadest and deepest set of cloud-enabled solutions, we look forward to driving industry transformation and developing solutions that address real-world customer needs. AWS remains committed to investing in working backwards from our joint customers and leveraging advanced cloud technologies like generative AI and the innovation lab as sandbox environment, to ideate and scale industry-focused solutions.”

As per the release shared by the tech company, the innovation lab is divided into experience zones that focus on different technology areas underpinned by generative AI and machine learning. These areas demonstrate cloud modernization, SAP transformation, industry innovation, data and technology transformation, and cybersecurity. Customers will also have the opportunity to learn best practices from their peers globally through the sharing of case studies.

“Our teams at the lab, consisting of technology and industry experts from IBM and AWS, will help build rapid prototypes that address client business and technology challenges. IBM and AWS have a history of driving client innovation leveraging the latest technology such as AI in India. We look forward to deepening our partnership with AWS and support even more clients across industries and across geographies to unlock the full potential of cloud and generative AI,” IBM India’s Malhotra explained.