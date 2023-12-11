Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as CFO as Nilanjan Roy resigns

IT major Infosys Ltd on Monday announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1, 2024.

"Jayesh will be taking over from Nilanjan Roy, who after serving in this role since 2018, has decided to step down to pursue his personal aspirations outside of Infosys. Nilanjan will continue to be with Infosys till March 31st, 2024 as CFO," said the IT company in a stock exchange filing.

The Board of Directors placed on record their deep appreciation for Nilanjan Roy and acknowledged his contribution to the company during his tenure as the CFO, said the company.

Jayesh has spent over 18 years at Infosys across two stints and has performed various leadership roles. He is currently Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. He comes with over 25 years of work experience and is a Chartered Accountant.

Commenting on the appointment, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said: “I am delighted to announce that Jayesh will take over as Chief Financial Officer. As Deputy CFO, he has been leading multiple portfolios in the finance function for several years now and his depth of experience and knowledge will serve us well to take the function to greater heights. I would also like to express my deep appreciation for Nilanjan for ably leading the function over the last five years and wish him the very best for his future endeavors”.

Jayesh Sanghrajka has over 25 years of experience across a wide spectrum of finance functions. He has worked at Infosys for 18 years – first between 2000-07 and currently since December 2012. He was appointed as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Infosys Group in October 2015 and is presently responsible for various areas of the finance function including investor relations, business finance, corporate finance, treasury and tax. Additionally, he also oversees the mergers and acquisitions portfolio. In 2016, he was recognized by Businessworld magazine as the ‘Most Promising Future CFO’, said Infosys.