Infosys, Aramco ink partnership to create digitally connected employee experiences

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Monday, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco, a leading integrated energy and chemicals company, to collaborate on accelerating their human resource (HR) technology.

Infosys and Aramco aspire to bring new insights to HR data and analytics, scale the use of automation tools, and enhance employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Infosys said in its exchange filing.

Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco’s HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively.

Additionally, Infosys aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps. This will attempt to help Aramco unlock talent to match people to opportunities in the company.

The collaboration also intends to work on analysing how automation can optimise repetitive tasks related to HR management through AI-powered learning, reducing time and effort in training delivery. AI-powered analysis will aim to provide insights, track return on investment and support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels, the official statement read.

“At Aramco, we are constantly looking to improve employee experience and make our company the best place to work. This collaboration will allow us to explore ways to further upgrade our focus on customer-centricity and transform our digital HR offerings," Faisal A. Al-Hajji, SVP Human Resources, Aramco, said.

“Through this collaboration, we intend to bring our digital expertise and tools to Aramco’s HR practice to deliver a world-class employee experience. By aiming to incorporate high-level AI and automation into their employee management model, we will attempt to help Aramco scale and enhance their talent model,” Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Global Head, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, stated.

