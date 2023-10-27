Infosys bags multi-year deal with EV maker smart Europe Gmbh

Indian IT services company Infosys announced that it has won a five-year deal with electric vehicle (EV) maker smart Europe GmbH to transform their Direct-to-Customer (D2C) business model in Europe. Under the deal, Infosys is also expected to provide enhanced customer experience, data-driven personalisation and engagement for the existing model smart.

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to deliver our cutting-edge technologies to innovative companies like smart Europe GmbH to help ramp up their competitiveness in the Europeaun market. Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to powering innovation-driven customer experiences across touchpoints through our automotive and mobility offerings.”

Under this new contract, the IT major will be responsible for enhancing the online EV buying experience and applying Machine Learning (ML) models to accurately forecast sales and aftersales demand. Moreover, the company will assist this transformation by enabling consolidation across automotive sales and e-commerce processes and systems

Dirk Adelmann, Chief Executive Officer of smart Europe GmbH, explained, “Infosys’ strong leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive end-to-end application development and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help us boost our operational performance and user experience.”

Furthermore, Infosys will help Europe GmbH to sell EVs across 15 European countries with a D2C sales approach and secure engagement across lead generation, prospect conversion, sales and aftersales channels, supplemented by end-to-end ownership and accountability.

“Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regional presence, we will help smart Europe GmbH fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions. The success of this engagement will be a real game changer for both smart Europe GmbH and Infosys in the electric mobility era,” the Infosys executive added.

Infosys is currently seeing its highest-ever large deal pipeline, having reported a $7.7 billion large deal TCV in the second quarter ended September 30.