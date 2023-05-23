Infosys launches Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms

IT services major Infosys Ltd on Tuesday launched Infosys Topaz -- an artificial intelligence-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

"It helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems and pervasive efficiencies. Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys-applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that accelerate value creation," said Infosys in a press release.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, “Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people – both our own and our clients. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivityenhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth. Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions. Today, our clients are building new paths to expand revenue-creating opportunities and grow with Infosys Topaz.”

Infosys said Infosys Topaz converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud, and data analytics to "deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalise growth".

"Over 12,000 use cases, help seed and fast track new ideas. For example, a food and beverages chain leveraged Infosys Topaz to autonomously connect unconnected data signals coming in from new partners to deliver superior off-store consumer experience with >95% accuracy. Infosys Topaz Generative AI Labs delivers ready-touse industry solutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businesses become more cognitive, faster," said Infosys.

"Infosys Topaz democratises data and intelligence to bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to create disruptive business models, AI-led products, services and new revenue streams. For example, a national railway company took advantage of Infosys Topaz to build a smart hub for profitably creating agile value-chains, with best-fit partners from the

market, for functions such as first and last mile logistics. Infosys Topaz enables businesses, across industries, with support from an ecosystem of over 100 industry networks and partnerships," added the IT giant.

Hemanth Adapa, Product Owner - Predictive Analytics, BT E-Serve (India), said, “As part of our

continuous efforts to deliver value for our clients, at British Telecom, we engaged with Infosys Topaz to offer AI-powered predictive analytics for various domains such as network performance, sustainability, and security. This has been recognised and appreciated by our clients who can now amplify their mission-critical services with never-before reliability.”

"Infosys Topaz creates efficiencies across the enterprise. It drives organisation-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architecture and engineering blueprints for the future. It also helps build self-supervisory capabilities from harnessing enterprise knowledge with generative AI. For example, a British bank used Infosys Topaz to transform over 2,000 customer service processes to operate in near real-time instead of a week," said Infosys.

Infosys said it is taking an AI-first approach to its own transformation. "The company is applying Infosys Topaz to bring the power of generative AI, analytics and cloud to accelerate its own market offering evolution, enterprise transformation, even as it builds incremental value from micro-changes, to improve client service, reimagine business processes, software engineering and boost productivity. Nearly 50,000 reusable intelligent services, applied in over 25,000 instances, amplify employees today."