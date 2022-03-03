Infosys, Roland-Garros extend 3-yr long partnership for 5 more yrs

Bengaluru-based IT bellwether Infosys and Roland-Garros (RG) have renewed their three-year long partnership aimed at digital innovation for five more years. As per the official Infosys release, the contract renewal will prompt Infosys to double down on broadcast and tech innovations while also launching a social inclusion initiative at RG 2022.



This digital innovation partnership will have four focal points – powering digital innovations, enhancing broadcast experiences, exploring the metaverse and enabling future generations. As part of powering digital innovations, the Infosys Tennis Platform will continue to power data and insights for fans, players, coaches, journalists and broadcast teams.



The Infosys Match Center, Players Portal and AI-assisted journalism platforms will leverage advanced AI capabilities to deliver more immersive and predictive analytics. In a bid to enhance and amplify the broadcasting experience, the Bengaluru-based IT company will deliver fresh perspectives to spectators with the new Infosys Stats Flash providing statistical measures of player performance during live matches.



Plans are also in place to explore the metaverse and lay foundation for an RG digital universe with innovations like Social VR and 3D art museum. The IT bellwether is also planning to launch a new STEM programme under the Infosys Springboard initiative. This programme will help French children experience the benefits of STEM education through the lens of tennis.



Roland-Garros tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said, “Over the last four years, Infosys has been pivotal in taking the RG experience to new standards, thanks to industry leading digital experiences and innovations. Every year, we welcome viewers from over 222 countries to enjoy one of the most anticipated moments of the year for tennis, and each year we’ve topped the last enhancing the fan experience thanks to the strength of our partnership. We’re excited to continue to raise the bar for the entire tennis ecosystem as we extend our partnership.”



