Infosys signs three-year contract with UK higher education admissions service

Infosys announced on Tuesday that it has signed a new minimum three-year contract with UCAS which is the admissions service of high education in the United Kingdom.

Infosys and UCAS have been working together since 2015 and the new contract represents a major step-change to their relationship. It focuses on delivering seamless customer service experiences through greater automation, innovation and efficiency, noted an official statement.

UCAS provides admissions and information services to students, schools, advisers, and higher education providers. It supports approximately 700,000 applicants every year, with 60,000 more this year than in 2020. Current predictions suggest that there will be 1 million applicants to higher education in the UK by 2025.

According to the new contract, Infosys will provide a wide range of digital services that will allow UCAS to further develop the capabilities that connect learners to universities, awarding bodies, schools, and other organisations. These will be built on a dynamic digital suite of systems able to rapidly respond to the growing UK higher education sector.

The Indian IT major will continue to concentrate on helping UCAS achieve its ambitious targets on lowering costs, optimising, and enhancing services for students, delivering more robust security, and providing business-as-usual (BAU) services between legacy and new digital systems, explained the statement.

"I cannot emphasise enough the importance of this new agreement with Infosys and the benefits to UCAS staff and customers. It represents a real shift in our partnership, and will focus extensively on automation, innovation, and efficiency across the business, which is key to delivering on our strategy for the future," said Sander Kristel, Chief Operations Officer at UCAS.

Commenting on the new contract signed with UCAS, Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys, said, "In the next three years, we will continue to bring together industry leading capabilities, ecosystems and talent to deliver new experiences that reflect the growing expectations and changing dynamics in the higher education sector."

