Infosys to acquire Kaleidoscope to expand services in US medical, consumer markets

IT services major Infosys has acquired Kaleidoscope Innovation, a US-based full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm that works across medical, consumer and industrial markets of the United States. The company has, however, not revealed the total transaction value of the Kaleidoscope deal.

"This acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to innovate for its clients, and make a meaningful impact on human lives by combining cutting-edge technologies and experiences to revolutionise patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health across the world," a company statement said.

Infosys said Kaleidoscope Innovation leverages a deep understanding of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across domains, and a consultancy-style approach to address human factors, product design, UI/UX design, research and insight, development and visualisation.

The company also has a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, in-house labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centres.

Kaleidoscope designs microsurgical instruments and devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. "It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents," the statement added.

"Our clients will benefit from the combination of Kaleidoscope's strong upstream offerings of product innovation and design, and Infosys' stack of product engineering, validation and commercialisation services at a global scale," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

Matt Kornau, CEO & Co-Founder, Kaleidoscope Innovation said the deal will allow it to scale quickly and bring expanded offerings in AI, Analytics, and Digital Infrastructure to clients. "We feel Infosys shares these same values and will open new avenues for our client partners, and our staff, to pursue larger opportunities together," said Matt.