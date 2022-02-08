IPO-bound OYO appoints Satyadeep Mishra as CHRO for tech, corporate teams

Hospitality technology platform OYO, which is soon expected to come out with its initial public offering (IPO), has appointed Satyadeep Mishra as its chief human resources officer for its technology, product, shared services and international markets teams.



Satyadeep will lead all aspects of people operations for teams specifically of product, engineering and shared services at OYO. Besides, he will also be responsible for teams that serve international markets of OYO including USA, UK, Latin America and others, the company said in a statement.



"With OYO's continued focus on launching new features for its technology products for hotels and homes (Co-OYO App) and customers (OYO App) in 2022, Satya's appointment comes at a time as the company scales its data science, design, engineering and product teams," it added.



Satyadeep joins OYO from Jio and brings with him over 20 years of experience in co-creation and execution of people strategy and a track record of end-to-end HR programs and service delivery management to align with key business priorities, the statement said.



He previously worked as the HR Leader for Jio Platforms Limited and over the last 6 years has been associated with the growth journey of Jio's core telecom and digital platform initiatives in retail tech, health tech, media tech, fintech and other domains, it added.



Prior to Jio, he worked with Microsoft, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Barclays Bank & the Natwest Group (erstwhile RBS).



Commenting on the appointment, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and Group CEO at OYO said, "I am excited to welcome Satyadeep to OYO's management team. I am looking forward to partnering with him in further building and scaling our teams."



In October 2021, OYO had announced that it will hire over 300 technology professionals, including software development, engineering and product managers, designers, data scientists, across entry-level to senior leadership roles in the coming months.

