I-T raids locations linked to Bharat Hotels MD Jyotsna Suri

At least eight premises involving Suri were searched on Monday, including those of Suri's close associate Jayant Nanda

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at locations linked to Bharat Hotels Managing Director Jyotsna Suri and her associates in an alleged case of tax evasion.

Bharat Hotels owns the luxury hotel chain The LaLit.

News Agency ANI quoted an I-T official saying that at least eight premises involving Suri were searched, including those of Suri's close associate Jayant Nanda.

Suri, who's also founder president of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries), had taken over as Bharat Hotels MD after the death of her husband, Lalit Suri, in 2006.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the company opened its first hotel here in 1988. It offers twelve luxury hotels, places and resorts and two mid market segment hotels under The LaLiT Traveller brand.

