Jaiprakash Associates’ creditors chose Adani over Vedanta despite lower bid: Report

Jaiprakash Associates’ creditors reportedly unanimously voted in favour of Adani Enterprises, which pipped Vedanta with its offer for the bankrupt diversified infrastructure conglomerate. The decision follows an electronic auction in September where Vedanta had emerged as the highest bidder with a Rs 17,000 crore offer for Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL).

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a report in The Economic Times, however, lenders ultimately selected Adani Enterprises, citing the appeal of higher upfront payments as a decisive factor in their choice. This resolution comes as the company, which spans cement, power, engineering, and real estate, is undergoing insolvency proceedings administered by a Deloitte-backed professional.

Lenders chose Adani Enterprises because it offered higher upfront payments, according to the report that cited people aware of the development. This was seen as a critical factor in the selection process, despite the net present value of Adani Enterprises’ bid being lower by around Rs 500 crore in comparison to Vedanta’s, they said. The exact bid amount quoted by Adani remains undisclosed, but one person termed the difference in the overall plan value between the two sides “significant”.

Advertisement

A score sheet prepared by the committee of creditors last week awarded the highest points to Adani Enterprises, scoring its bid out of 100. However, some of the lenders have challenged the scoring mechanism, according to the report. National Asset Reconstruction Company stands as the largest creditor, while JAL’s total outstanding debt amounts to Rs 55,000 crore. The voting concluded at 9 pm on Tuesday, solidifying Adani’s position as the preferred resolution applicant.

Earlier this month, the promoters of Jaiprakash Associates, led by Manoj Gaur, presented a proposed Rs 18,000 crore settlement in an effort to withdraw the company from insolvency. However, the creditors felt Gaur could not provide sufficient proof of financial backing for his offer. Jaiprakash Associates’ portfolio includes large-scale projects such as a 1,000-hectare sports city in Greater Noida, reflecting the company’s extensive infrastructure interests.