Japan's Technopro Holdings acquires Udupi-based Robosoft

Japanese tech-focused staffing and service firm TechnoPro Holdings is buying Udupi-based Robosoft Technologies, a digital transformation solutions platform, which serves clients like Apple. The company signed a definitive agreement on August 10 to sell 100 per cent of its shares to Technopro.

Robosoft offers solutions in digital transformation such as user design, engineering and analytics, and employs over 1,000 people with delivery centres in Japan and US, apart from India.

Founded in 1996 by Rohith Bhat, the company had raised funding from Kalaari and Ascent Capital in 2011 and 2008 respectively. After the acquisition, Robosoft will continue to be led by its current management team, headed by Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, who is also being elevated to Managing Director and CEO.

Technopro specialises in IT, engineering and R&D and was even listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange. According to Technosoft, the company has synergies in the banking and financial services, media and retail in Japan, and helps the company leverage engineering talent in India. It employs over 20,000 people.

TechnoPro will acquire 80% of the shares in the first tranche and the remaining 20% in a year with Robosoft becoming a wholly owned subsidiary. The company expects to leverage Robosoft's expertise for its customer base in Japan in Media, BFSI and Retail/EC industries.

"We look forward to a close collaboration with Robosoft in the company's next phase of growth and see tremendous synergies between TechnoPro and Robosoft," said Takeshi Yagi, President, Representative Director and CEO, TechnoPro.

"Robosoft has had a phenomenal journey over the last two decades and has grown by leaps and bounds during this period. The partnership with Ascent Capital and Kalaari Capital heralded a strong growth era for us and I am very happy that we are handing over the reins of the Company to a global player like TechnoPro," said Rohith Bhat, Founder & Managing Director of Robosoft.

"Partnership with TechnoPro will provide us new opportunities to grow in Japan which is on a path of Digital Transformation while continuing to expand in our core markets of US, Europe and India. This is a strong validation of Robosoft's vision and strategy and our strong track record. We will continue to innovate and drive digital transformation for our clients worldwide," said Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, CEO of Robosoft.

