‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz a celebration of Indian traditions’: Fabindia on Twitter boycott call

Clothing brand Fabindia has categorically stated that all its products in the Jashn-e-Riwaaz lineup are a celebration of Indian traditions. It mentions that the Fabindia brand has always stood for celebration of India with its myriad traditions in all its hues. They further clarified that Fabindia’s Diwali collection is named “Jhilmil si Diwali” and is yet to be launched in the market.

“We at Fabindia have always stood for celebration of India with its myriad traditions in all its hues. In fact, ‘Fabindia – Celebrate India’ is our tagline and also a wordmark. Our current capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally. The capsule is not our Diwali Collection of products. Please do keep a look out. It is going to be beautiful,” a Fabindia spokesperson told BusinessToday.In.

Fabindia was mired in a boycott campaign on Twitter after its ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ collection advertisement. “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture,” Fabindia said in a now-deleted tweet.

Soon after this, hashtag #BoycottFabindia started trending on Twitter. Some users claimed that they won’t buy anything from the brand’s showrooms and will also prohibit their friends and family from purchasing Fabindia products. Others also accused the brand of ‘abrahamisation of Hindu festivals’.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya condemned the ad campaign and said, “Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires must be called out. And brands like Fabindia must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

Here’s how the internet reacted to the new Fabindia ad

