Business Today
JCB-RuPay partnership enters third phase, offers 40 per cent cashback

In this phase, customers using a RuPay JCB card will receive 40 per cent cashback offers for purchases made in the UAE, Malaysia, Thailand and Spain.

The third phase offers customers a 40 per cent cashback The third phase offers customers a 40 per cent cashback

Japanese payment brand JCB International Co. Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., has announced the third phase of its cashback campaign with National Payment Corporation India’s RuPay to provide customers with 40 per cent cashback. 

In this phase, customers using a RuPay JCB card will receive 40 per cent cashback offers for purchases made in the UAE, Malaysia, Thailand and Spain. The maximum cashback amount has a cap of Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 on the card. 

The offer will be valid from May 15th to August 15th, 2023.

“Continuing on our journey to offer unparalleled experiences to our cardmembers, we are delighted to announce the launch of our third cashback campaign in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain,” Yo Sato, Senior Vice President, JCB International Co. Ltd., said.

The Senior VP stated that the locations for the offer were chosen based on their increasing flow of tourist activity. Sato said that their cards would offer valuable incentives and rewards to tourists visiting these locations. 

“During summer holidays, we anticipate a high flow of tourists to these locations and this offer will make our cardmembers’ vacation more rewarding and memorable when they shop at merchant outlets in these locations,” he said. 

Denny V. Thomas, Head of Rupay, National Payments Corporation of India, expressed happiness at the commencement of the third phase of the continued partnership, stating that the partnership was essential in making RuPay global. 

“Given our strong commitment towards making RuPay global, we are happy to announce the cashback offer in partnership with JCB. The first two legs of the cashback campaign were introduced last year and basis the good response we have now extended the offer in UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Spain,” Thomas said. 

The two payment brands partnered in an attempt to expand their reach. The first phase of the partnership saw the enablement of POS terminals and ATMs in India for incoming foreign JCB card members in 2017. 

The second phase of the partnership saw the launch of the RuPay-JCB global cards to serve the needs of increasing outbound Indian travellers, as well as inbound Japanese travellers.    

Published on: May 19, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
