Jet Airways offers up to 50% discount on domestic, international tickets

Jet Airways, the country's second-largest airline is offering up to 50 per cent discount on ticket fares under its 'Love-A-Fare' sale. Under this scheme, discounts will be applicable on select flights in domestic and international route on both one-way and return journeys. The sale, which will be valid between February 21 and February 25, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections, the company said.

Travel validity for premiere guests commences from March 1, 2019, for economy from March 8, while travel for guests booked on any international sector, would be effective immediately, the carrier noted.

The company is offering this sale following the successful launch of its in-flight gift delivery initiative, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The special fares offer is available on first-come-first-served basis and will be only valid for travel on direct flights operated by Jet Airways on its domestic and international networks. The offer is also applicable on code share flights with the Jet Airways' partner carrier over London Heathrow.

Travellers booking tickets on the airline's website and on mobile app will get exclusive benefits, such as earning bonus, zero cancellation fees for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 56 destinations, including India and overseas.

Here's all you need to know about Jet Airways' discount offer.

Up to 50% discount is applicable on base fare in Premiere and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India

The scheme is applicable on one way and return journeys

Offer is valid between Feb 21, 2019 and Feb 25, 2019

Travel to International destinations must commence on or after Feb 21, 2019

For travel in Premiere on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure for travel on or after Mar 1, 2019

For travel in Economy on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure for travel on or after Mar 8, 2019

