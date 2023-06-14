JioCinema bags digital streaming rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

Reliance Industries' JioCinema has bagged the digital rights to stream India's tour of West Indies due in 2023, which is a month-long series that includes two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. JioCinema will be presenting the tour and the match commentary in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The tour commences from July 12, with the opening Test is scheduled to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. The Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will host the second Test from July 20. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first two ODIs of the series on July 27 and 29, followed by the third game on August 1 to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

"JioCinema offered a seamless streaming experience that resulted in astonishing benchmarks never heard of. We pushed the boundaries of technological capability to affirm that sports is best experienced digitally," said Viacom18 – Sports Head of Strategy, Partnership and Acquisitions, Hursh Shrivastava, according to a report by CNBC.

“With the India Tour of West Indies 2023, we will forge ahead and offer our viewers a world-class presentation,” he added.

The Brian Lara Stadium and National Stadium in Guyana will host the West Indies leg of the T20I series, consisting of three matches on August 3, 6 and 8.

The Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the fourth and fifth T20Is on August 12 and 13 respectively.

India is yet to announce the squads for the tour.

Also Read: Will advertisers lap up the ICC Cricket World Cup?