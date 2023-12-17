JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape, Mumbai Police registers FIR after Bombay HC's order

Mumbai Police filed an FIR (first information report) against steel baron and managing director of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal On December 13 at a police station in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area of Mumbai after a 30-year-old woman accused him of raping her. Mumbai Police has booked Sajjan Jindal under IPC 376 (rape), IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and IPC 503 (criminal intimidation).

As per the FIR, the incident allegedly took place in January 2022 at Jindal's Mumbai office. As per the FIR, Jindal allegedly asked her to come to his office in the BKC area of Mumbai again.

The woman claimed in the complaint that she went there at around 7 pm and he allegedly raped her in the penthouse of the building. She further alleged that he promised to marry her and asked her to not shout as this was his office building. The FIR also alleged that during their interactions via text messages, Jindal expressed romantic feelings for the woman despite being married.

She also claimed that the BKC police did not pay any heed to her FIR filed in February this year and was forced to approach Bombay High Court. The court asked the BKC police to register the complaint.

The complainant told CNBC-TV18, "I approached the police on February 16, 2023. They barely scribbled down a rough statement. They didn't even give me a copy of that statement. No FIR was filed... Finally, on December 5, 2023, I filed a writ petition against the police in Bombay High Court."

According to the complaint, she first met Jindal with her brother on October 8, 2021 in the VIP box of a stadium in Dubai while watching an IPL match. The two allegedly exchanged numbers and met in Mumbai as Jindal was interested in buying property from the her brother, who was a property consultant in Dubai.

Her brother asked her to stay in touch with the steel baron and show him good properties. Two months later, in December 2021, she texted Jindal for an appointment upon returning to Mumbai. Days later, she allegedly met Jindal with her brother in Jaipur. She alleged, as per the FIR, that Jindal was getting very friendly with her during this time.

She also alleged that Jindal started getting over friendly with her in text messages and also allegedly asked her to meet him in a hotel. The FIR further states that she was uncomfortable with this so she asked him for a meeting in a restaurant or a meeting room. To this, Jindal allegedly replied that he couldn't meet her at a public place due to privacy concerns, the complaint further mentioned.

She approached the BKC police station to file a rape FIR against Sajjan Jindal. She claimed that once she approached the cops, Sajjan Jindal's people started threatening her and asked her to withdraw her complaint.

Also Read: Real estate price outlook 2024: Here’s what to expect from residential property next year