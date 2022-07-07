JSW Steel's combined output rises 16% to 5.88 MT in Apr-Jun

JSW Steel on Thursday posted a 16 per cent jump in its consolidated crude steel output at 5.88 million tonne (MT) during April-June 2022.



In the same period last year, its production was at 5.07 MT, the company said in a statement.



"JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 5.88 MT for Q1 FY23 registering a growth of 16 per cent year-on-year, including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said in a statement.



On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the production was 2 per cent down from 5.98 MT in January-March 2022.



"The crude steel production was lower sequentially due to preponement of certain scheduled shutdowns during the financial year 2022-23," the company said.



JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 22 billion JSW Group which has presence in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital besides steel.

