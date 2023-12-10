Jubilant Industries CEO Manu Ahuja passes away 

Jubilant Industries MD and CEO Manu Ahuja passed away on December 9, the company informed on Sunday. "We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Manu Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the company, on Saturday, December 9, 2023," Jubilant Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company, it said. "All the Directors and Employees of the Company convey deep sympathy, sorrow, and condolences to his family."

"JACPL, the Directors, and the Management, place on record appreciation for the valuable

contributions made by him during his tenure as the Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL."

Ahuja, who joined the company in May 2018, was an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala. He had experience in diverse businesses and industries across India and South East Asia.

Jubilant Industries Ltd is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group. The company's diversified portfolio includes a wide range of crop nutrition, crop growth and crop protection agri products, and performance polymers products comprising consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes; food polymers and latex such as Vinyl Pyridine, SBR and NBR latex.

(With inputs from PTI)