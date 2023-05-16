scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
KKR-backed Envision Healthcare files for bankruptcy

Feedback

KKR-backed Envision Healthcare files for bankruptcy

The U.S. provider of physicians has estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion each, the company said in a court filing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
(Image: Reuters) (Image: Reuters)

KKR & Co Inc-backed Envision Healthcare Corp and its wholly owned subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

The U.S. provider of physicians has estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion each, the company said in a court filing.

The company said that it entered into a restructuring support agreement for debt obligations of about $7.7 billion under which its unit AMSURG which manages ambulatory surgery centers and Envision Physician Services will be separately owned.

Envision's AMSURG unit will buy surgery centers held by the company for $300 million plus a waiver of intercompany loans held by AMSURG, it said in a statement.

All of the company's debt, with the exception of a revolving credit facility, will be cancelled, deleveraging about $5.6 billion, it added.

Published on: May 16, 2023, 8:14 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement